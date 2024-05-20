Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Assesses AEW Storylines Pre Double Or Nothing

Freddie Prinze Jr. has evaluated the storylines heading into this weekend's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view and also had praise for a young AEW star.

On a recent edition of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, the former WWE writer was skeptical about The Elite vs. Team AEW feud, which will culminate with the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

Advertisement

"Their Civil War storyline is their 'A' storyline. Look, I'm following it, I'm watching it ... I don't ... It's not the best story that they've told," he said. "I know they explained it storyline-wise but it was still a hard pill to swallow. I don't hate it. It is what it is."

But he had praise for a few other storylines currently running in AEW ahead of Double or Nothing, one of which is Adam Copeland feuding with Malakai Black for the TNT title.

"The one storyline that I think they're telling [well], old man Adam Copeland and his Cope Open, and I feel like we're finally going to get a Malakai Black storyline that means something. And I think he's finally going to be champion, and I think it's freaking time [that he's champion]."

Advertisement

He also praised Black's ability to cut a promo and feels the former WWE star will likely win the AEW TNT Championship. Prinze thinks that Copeland could maybe move on to another storyline following AEW Double or Nothing, if he loses the title.