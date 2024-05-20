Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Assesses AEW Storylines Pre Double Or Nothing
Freddie Prinze Jr. has evaluated the storylines heading into this weekend's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view and also had praise for a young AEW star.
On a recent edition of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, the former WWE writer was skeptical about The Elite vs. Team AEW feud, which will culminate with the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.
"Their Civil War storyline is their 'A' storyline. Look, I'm following it, I'm watching it ... I don't ... It's not the best story that they've told," he said. "I know they explained it storyline-wise but it was still a hard pill to swallow. I don't hate it. It is what it is."
But he had praise for a few other storylines currently running in AEW ahead of Double or Nothing, one of which is Adam Copeland feuding with Malakai Black for the TNT title.
"The one storyline that I think they're telling [well], old man Adam Copeland and his Cope Open, and I feel like we're finally going to get a Malakai Black storyline that means something. And I think he's finally going to be champion, and I think it's freaking time [that he's champion]."
He also praised Black's ability to cut a promo and feels the former WWE star will likely win the AEW TNT Championship. Prinze thinks that Copeland could maybe move on to another storyline following AEW Double or Nothing, if he loses the title.
Prinze Jr. praises young AEW star
Freddie Prinze Jr. also evaluated the AEW women's division, specifically talking about two stars that have joined AEW over the last year — Mercedes Mone and Mariah May.
"I don't want to talk about the Mercedes Mone-Willow championship match because I don't want to say bad things. I don't feel like it's been done well. I feel the debut was for the Boston pop at this point, 'cause that's where she's from, and then it's like, 'Let's wait,' what feels like three months now. There's just not enough there for me," he declared.
While he may not be enthused by the Mercedes Mone-Willow Nightingale storyline, he praised May for her in-ring talent, as well as her ability on the mic. He wondered why WWE didn't sign the 25-year-old, comparing her going to AEW to Will Ospreay deciding to join AEW instead of WWE.
"Someone who I do think they're doing well with is Mariah 'freaking' May. I'll say this, if you judge a book by its cover, you go, 'She can't talk, she can't wrestle,'" said Prinze. "All of a sudden you're watching somebody who's super good in there at their job. She's young. To be that good already is kind of a weird thing, and makes me go, 'How did WWE miss that?' It's like the Will Ospreay thing, how do you miss that?"
He praised May's role as a sidekick to Toni Storm but believes that the two will eventually split ways and that May could turn babyface and win Storm's title.