AEW & ROH Star Charlette Renegade Disputes Report That She's Dealing With Concussions

Charlette Renegade has rejected a recent report that claimed that she has been off television due to concussion-related injuries. The AEW and ROH star mentioned on "X" that the report is false and that she would explain the reason for her absence in the future.

"False, I'll explain my situation on my time. Thank you respecting my privacy at this time 🖤"

Thank you respecting my privacy at this time 🖤 https://t.co/kc5zjwp7UE — Charlette Renegade (@CharRenegade_1) May 17, 2024

Sean Ross Sapp of "Fightful," who originally reported the story, has stated that Renegade reached out to him and said that the ROH star will tell her story when she wants to. While Charlette has been on the sidelines due to undisclosed reasons, her twin sister, Robyn, has become a singles star, recently wrestling the likes of Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa on AEW television.

AEW has had some bad luck with injuries to a few of their important stars in recent weeks. Eddie Kingston, who was to be a part of the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, recently suffered a broken tibia during his match with Gabe Kidd in NJPW, which will keep him out of action for a few months. ROH Women's World Champion Athena is rumored to have injured herself during a recent ROH taping, while Powerhouse Hobbs had to have surgery after injuring his knee in his match with Jon Moxley. Bryan Danielson, whom Kingston was to team with in the Anarchy in the Arena match, recently revealed that he will need to have surgery soon as well.

