WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/21/2024

After some dark days thanks to the NHL and NBA Playoffs, wrestling viewership may be on the mend. "AEW Collision" held up strong this past Saturday despite facing a pair of Game 6's in both hockey and baseball, and "Raw" on Monday saw their highest ratings in weeks, albeit without any NBA games against it. Now, at least in total viewership, "NXT" is also showing off some positive momentum.

Wrestlenomics reports that Tuesday's "NXT" drew 654K total viewers and 0.17 in the 18-49 demographic. It was good news all around in the first category, with total viewership increasing 15% from last week's 567K. Oddly enough though, the show found itself falling in the key demo, with the 18-49 number dropping 6% from 0.18. Similar patterns followed in comparison to the four week average, with total viewership up 7% from 613K, while 18-49 was down 6% from 0.18.

While "NXT" got the night off from the NHL Playoffs, they went up against a whale of an NBA game in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics. The back-and-forth game, which saw the Celtics win in overtime, drew a robust 6.433 million combined viewers between ESPN and ESPN2, along with a whopping 2.06 in 18-49, likely explaining "NXT's" decrease in the key demo.

"NXT" saw the continuation of qualifying matches for the NXT Women's North American Championship ladder match, with Fallon Henley and Jaida Parker both earning their way into the bout. The show also featured a three-way match between Wes Lee, Joe Coffey, and Josh Briggs to determine the #1 contender for Oba Femi's NXT North American Championship, with both Lee and Coffey pinning Briggs to secure a title shot.