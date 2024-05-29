Backstage Report Offers More Details On WWE NXT Arrangement With TNA's Jordynne Grace

There were plenty of happenings on last night's episode of "WWE NXT," but perhaps none were more shocking than the appearance of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. It won't be the last time fans see Grace in NXT either, as the former Royal Rumble participant is set to face Stevie Turner on next week's show, followed by her facing Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground.

As expected, WWE went to great lengths to keep Grace's appearance last night a secret. Fightful Select reports that, in order to preserve the surprise, Grace wasn't listed in the "NXT" rundown, with Alexa Bliss and Lita's names used instead, while Lita's theme music was used during rehearsal. In addition, at her request, Perez was kept in the dark about who her Battleground opponent would be, guaranteeing Perez would have a legitimate reaction when Grace appeared.

Regarding future plans for Grace on "NXT," the current agreement calls for the Knockouts Champion to have two further appearances; next week's match with Turner, and the title match with Perez. Between those two matches and her debut last night, Grace is expected to make "at least" six figures. Grace's time in "NXT" will have no effect on her TNA status, as she remains under contract with the promotion for at least a year.

As far as further collaboration between "NXT" and TNA going forward, the door is said to be open, though there is nothing confirmed now regarding Grace appearing on "NXT" after Battleground, or other TNA stars appearing in "NXT" or vice versa. Grace's appearance does put to bed the belief that a working relationship between TNA and WWE was finished following Scott D'Amore's firing from the former earlier this year, with several in TNA confirmed communication remained ongoing between the sides.