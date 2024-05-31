TNA Star Jordynne Grace On The First Thing WWE NXT Head Shawn Michaels Asked Her

With "WWE NXT" Battleground right around the corner, reigning TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace shocked the wrestling world this past Tuesday when she revealed that she's "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez's challenger for the Premium Live Event. Prior to appearing on-screen, however, Grace revealed that the first thing Shawn Michaels asked her about was a specific post she made on social media during conversations they had ahead of the show's airing.

"People who don't know what that is, I shared just like –- it was a joke because people are always talking about things that bodybuilders eat but it was raw ground beef," Grace said on "Busted Open Radio." "Like a slab of it in between two strawberry Pop-Tarts and I had posted that and I had basically said you know [I had] been eating it for gains. And so, that was one of the first things Shawn said. He was like, 'So can we talk about this Pop-Tart beef thing? Is that something you eat everyday or...?' and I was like, 'No. That was a complete joke.' And he was like, 'Oh, that's a relief. I thought it was real.'"

Aside from the "NXT" Women's Championship, three other titles will be up for grabs at Battleground. The OC's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will challenge Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the "NXT" Tag Team Champions, and Oba Femi will be defending the North American Championship against Wes Lee and Joe Coffey. The first-ever Women's North American Champion will also be crowned in a Six-Woman Ladder Match, and Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler will be competing in a "NXT" Underground match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.