Booker T Would Have Liked To See This AEW Star Jump To WWE

As the "war" between WWE and AEW continues, several notable talents have shifted their allegiances. While AEW has gained the likes of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Saraya in recent years, WWE has brought in Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and most recently, Ethan Page. For WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, there is another name he would have liked to have seen make the jump from AEW to WWE — that being former AEW World Champion MJF.

"Of course I would have liked to have seen him in the WWE ring," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "And that's not something that won't happen perhaps in the future, one day. This kid is still young, but him making that decision [to stay with AEW] for him and his family, you can't do anything but respect that. That's the only thing you can do. This is his life and his career. That's the only thing you could do is respect that and wish him luck on anything that he does, more than anything. For me, MJF, just keep doing your thing, man. Right now, he's hot. I just want to see exactly how far that kid goes in this business, because he's got a hell of a lot of potential."

As Booker alluded to, MJF has long predicted there to be a bidding war between AEW and WWE upon the expiration of his AEW contract on January 1, 2024. Ultimately, MJF chose to remain with All Elite Wrestling, as he returned to the company at last week's Double or Nothing pay-per-view to confront his best-friend-turned-enemy Adam Cole. MJF's loyalty to AEW was further cemented as he revealed a new tattoo of an AEW poker chip surrounded by the phrase "Bet On Yourself."

