AEW's Christian Cage Explains Mentality Of Saying 'Go F*** Yourself' To Adam Copeland

Over the past few years, Christian Cage has done some of the most dastardly things in AEW's short history, from betraying protege Jack Perry to besmirching the memory of Perry's later father, actor Luke Perry. But easily the most shocking low Christian committed was towards his long-time friend, Adam Copeland, whom he told to "go f**k yourself" days after Copeland's AEW debut, kicking off a feud between the two that ended when Copeland defeated Christian for the TNT Championship in March.

Sitting down with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Christian explained his mentality behind the famous remark to his long-time friend, and how the reaction to the moment surprised even him.

"When he hugged me...most of the time, 99.9% of the time, you'd hear somebody say yes or no," Christian said. "I wanted to leave people's jaws on the floor with my response, something so out of left field that they weren't gonna believe that was my response to my childhood lifelong friend. Closer than friends, brothers. I just wanted something that would just get people talking, and it did.

"I expected it to be big, I don't know if I expected [it] to be as viral as it was. I was at a Tool concert. I went in to watch soundcheck and the guitarist Adam Jones, I could see him whispering to his security guy that knew that I was there. And he pointed over to me. He's playing, getting ready for his big show. He looks at me and goes 'Go f**k yourself' from the stage. Yeah, it resonated with people."

