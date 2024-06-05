Photos: AEW Star Mercedes Mone Poses With TBS Title By Kia Forum's Famous Red Wall

2024 has been a good to Mercedes Mone, who signed with AEW for the biggest contract ever for a women's wrestler, and followed it up by defeating Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing to become TBS Champion. Only days later, "AEW Dynamite" aired out of Los Angeles, California's Kia Forum, where Mone decided to celebrate her title victory as only she could.

A week after "Dynamite's" LA show, Mone took to X to post a photo of her posing with her TBS Championship, and a whole lot of balloons, in front of the Forum's famous red wall, which features the names of many notable performers who, well, performed at the legendary venue. Grabbing onto the balloons as if she was about to float away with them, Mone stated "it's only up from here," indicating that the TBS Champion is just getting started with her AEW run.

It's only up from here 🎈 👑 pic.twitter.com/te7fRoSvYA — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) June 5, 2024

The rest of the Forum "Dynamite" was also a good night for Mone, who kicked off the show with a celebration of her Double or Nothing win. Though the moment was briefly spoiled by Skye Blue, Mone got a measure of revenge only an hour later, successfully defending the championship for the first time against Blue in Mone's first match on AEW TV.

While it has yet to be made official, all signs point to Mone's next challenger being CMLL luchadora Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer, who is currently CMLL Women's World Champion, NJPW Strong Women's Champion, and one half of the CMLL Women's Tag Team Champions with Zeuxis, confronted Mone after he "Dynamite" win, leading to speculation Vaquer and Mone would be facing off at Forbidden Door. It would be the second ever match between the two, after Mone defeated Vaquer at NJPW Resurgence last year.