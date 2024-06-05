AEW Fans Will Want To Keep Their Eyes Peeled During Tonight's Episode Of Dynamite

Over the past few years in pro wrestling, QR codes have become a new tool in which wrestling promotions have used to tell stories. The most obvious example so far came back in 2022, when QR codes played a vital role in the viral campaign used in the lead up to Bray Wyatt's return to the promotion. WWE has since returned to using QR codes in early 2024 to tease the return of Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, and a potential Wyatt 6 stable.

Advertisement

Now, AEW is looking to employ the practice in a project related to TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. On X earlier Wednesday afternoon, AEW announced that Mone was looking to reward her loyal fans during tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite." The promotion implored fans to "Follow the Mone," and to keep their eyes peeled for a QR code during tonight's show, which would lead to a "surprise" from AEW's CEO.

Your CEO (@MercedesVarnado) is looking to reward her loyal fans. Watch #AEWDynamite tonight at 8/7c to learn how to #FollowTheMone pic.twitter.com/RYzAa7Kbfk — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 5, 2024

AEW's use of a QR code tonight will be the first time the promotion has delved into the practice regarding something involving the onscreen product. Even still, it remains unclear what the QR code will entail, and whether it will relate to something Mone will be doing onscreen, or will have to do with something entirely different.

Advertisement

One thing the code will do is keep Mone in the news following last week, where she defeated Willow Nightingale to win the TBS Title at AEW Double or Nothing, and then successfully defended the championship against Skye Blue days later on "Dynamite." Following her win over Blue, Mone was confronted by former opponent and current triple champion Stephanie Vaquer, potentially setting the groundwork for a match between the two at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door.