Tommy Dreamer Is 'So Happy' To See This AEW Star Return

No sooner did he win the AEW International Championship last September did Rey Fenix' health begin to betray him; the luchador held the title for less than a month before dropping the title to Orange Cassidy, leading to a six month hiatus as he recovered from injury. Now one month after his return on the April 27th episode of "AEW Collision," Fenix finds himself in prime position to recapture the gold, challenging for the International Championship next week against Will Ospreay.

Reviewing last night's "AEW Dynamite" on "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer spoke about both Fenix' return to the ring, and his victory last night in a four way match over Kyle O'Reilly, Jay Lethal, and Orange Cassidy, which secured Fenix his title shot. And it's safe to say that Dreamer, who worked with Fenix while he and brother Penta El Zero Miedo wrestled in TNA from 2018 through 2019, is thrilled to have Fenix on his TV screen again.

"I'm so happy to have him back," Dreamer said. "I mean, he's one of these guys that I really thought would be up there like a Rey Mysterio. He has such a unique...he's so good. Him and his brother I'm such big fans of. But the guy's been hurt a bunch of times, and I hope his health continues, cause you get to see how unique he is and how good he is."

Whether Fenix is able to unseat Ospreay next Wednesday or not, fans can expect him to stick around throughout the build to AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, unlike previous years. Reports have confirmed that AEW owner Tony Khan has worked things out between AAA and CMLL, allowing talents presently or formerly associated with AAA, including Fenix, to work shows featuring CMLL talent, including Forbidden Door.

