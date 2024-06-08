The Most Confusing Things About Chyna's Career

Across her WWE tenure, Chyna was billed as the "Ninth Wonder of the World," and this came as no surprise to anyone who saw her in action. She towered over the female wrestlers of the time, and almost exclusively wrestled men. Her time as a member of D-Generation X and as Eddie Guerrero's love interest are potentially the moments most fans think of when recalling the late WWE Hall of Famer, but her booking was noticeably uneven across her career.

Outside of her various pairings with stars besides DX and Guerrero, Chyna also captured gold a number of times while signed to WWE. Unfortunately, a number of controversies before her exit from the company somewhat tarnished her run with the promotion, but either way, fans of the powerhouse former Intercontinental Champion still fondly recall her exploits.

Tragically, her sudden death has similarly overshadowed her achievements in wrestling, especially after even more controversial things happened following her departure from WWE, such as a brief stint in the adult entertainment industry. Despite this, even today, many of her former peers still only have good things to say about her, and often share their experiences working alongside her, describing Chyna as a "trailblazer."

