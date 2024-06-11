WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/10/24

While "WWE Raw" may not have to worry about coming across the NBA Finals, should the Boston Celtics continue to their dominance over the Dallas Mavericks, last night's episode from the red brand still had to face some strong competition in the form of the NHL's Stanley Cup Finals. The good news is that "Raw" didn't suffer a major drop going against hockey, though the bad news is that it still suffered a slight decline.

Wrestlenomics reports that last night's episode of "Raw" drew 1.609 million viewers, and 0.50 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. As noted, both numbers were down a tad from a week ago, with total viewership falling 4% from 1.679 million, while 18-49 was down 6% from 0.53. The drops were similar for "Raw" in comparison to the four week average, with total viewership down 4% and 18-49 down 7%.

Last night's episode was "Raw's" lowest total viewership number since May 13, when they drew 1.589 million going against both the NBA and NHL. The show also drew it's lowest number in the 18-49 demo since January 15's 0.45, when "Raw" faced NFL Playoff competition, including a game featuring future "Raw" guest star Patrick Mahomes.

While "Raw" served as the go-home show for the upcoming Clash at the Castle PLE being held in Glasgow, Scotland this Saturday, arguably the biggest story on the show was the use of Ricochet. The former Intercontinental, United States, and NXT North American Champion was brutally put through a car windshield by Bron Breakker in an angle that was expected to write Ricochet off TV prior to him leaving when his WWE contract expires in the coming weeks.