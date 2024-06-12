Former TNA Writer Joins AEW

While AEW has made plenty of headlines regarding who they've added to their talent roster over the past year, they've also added plenty of names behind-the-scenes as well, including former WWE writer Jennifer Pepperman as the promotion's VP of Content Development. And much like the expanding roster, AEW is still looking to add help backstage, this time bringing in a former member of TNA's creative team.

PWInsider reports that former TNA writer and former wrestler RD Evans is now All Elite, having begun working for AEW this past weekend at "Collision," with his presence further expected at tonight's episode of "Dynamite." Though it's assumed Evans is part of the AEW creative team, his exact role in the promotion hasn't been confirmed beyond him working on backstage segments filmed at "Collision."

Evans joins AEW only weeks after he departed TNA, ending a near five year run with the promotion. Reports have been conflicted regarding whether Evans was fired among a wave of backstage turnover and uncertainty within TNA, or if he left on his own. Those close to the situation agree that the situation had turned sour between TNA and Evans, with the latter said to have been "increasingly frustrated" with the promotion towards the end.

Prior to his time in TNA, Evans was best known for his runs as a manager in Ring of Honor, where his clients included AEW co-worker QT Marshall, and as a wrestler in CHIKARA, where he portrayed marching band leader turned time traveler Archibald Peck. Evans also served as a member of the WWE creative team from 2016 through 2019, when he quit during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony following an argument with then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.