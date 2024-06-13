AEW Dynamite 6/12/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I am not one for incredibly predictable matches, but the first match we got on this week's "Dynamite" was just that. After The Elite came down the ramp and had their exciting announcement about Blood & Guts, we were off to the races with Jack Perry against Dustin Rhodes in the Forbidden Door ladder match qualifier for the vacant TNT Championship. Don't get me wrong, Rhodes is absolutely a legend in his own right and it's great to see him when he pops up every now and again, but we already know Perry is going to be in the match. For some reason, before I saw this week's show graphic, I thought Matthew and Nicholas Jackson had somehow already gotten him into the match, despite interim EVP Christopher Daniels stepping in and being the one to make the ladder match to begin with to keep them from just awarding Perry the belt.

I suppose I'm glad Perry had to qualify for the match like everyone else, but the fact it was against poor Rhodes made it so unbelievable, in a bad way, for me. Rhodes bleeding not even 20 minutes into the show was also a lot for me. I'm not one for blood on my weekly TV shows (Blood & Guts not withstanding, it's right there in the name, and I'm not squeamish about it,) I much rather it be saved for bigger pay-per-view events. On AEW TV it happens every week. It doesn't feel raw or shocking or special like it should (again, hello, Blood & Guts!) But, Dustin is a Rhodes, and bleeding is one of those things the Rhodes family seems to do best. If it was a blade job, it was excessive and completely unnecessary in this match, and if it was an accident, I feel really terrible that Rhodes might have gotten injured in a match that really didn't mean anything for him from the word "go." Either way, it was a ton of blood for the opening match that was predictable in the first place.

Perry absolutely needs to be in the ladder match, and I do think he's taking the TNT Championship at Forbidden Door. He'll be great in the match and probably pull off a ton of ridiculous spots. I just wish him getting in the match was a little more believable. We weren't even told if it was The Young Bucks who booked Rhodes against Perry to make it "easier" on the younger man. Perry being in the ladder match now is all that counts, I guess, but on a pretty "meh" show leading in to Forbidden Door, I could have used something less predictable.

Written by Daisy Ruth