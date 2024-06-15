WWE NXT's Tatum Paxley Comments On Knockouts World Title Loss At TNA Against All Odds

Friday night, Tatum Paxley becae the first "WWE NXT" star to cross the line in the company's new working relationship with TNA, appearing on TNA Against All Odds and losing Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace's open challenge. Paxley's TNA debut came following Grace's appearances at the Royal Rumble as well as her match against NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground. Paxley may have lost her shot at the Knockouts title, but she posted a slightly unhinged video of herself to her X account, saying she is not done trying for gold just yet.

"Jordynne Grace might have gotten the best of me but there is no doubt that I will do anything and everything in my power until I become a champion," Paxley said, laughing. "I'm not done yet."

Paxley's arrival in the Impact Zone wasn't shocking; during the NXT Women's Championship' match at Battleground, she appeared ringside and attempted to run off with Grace's championship before being intercepted by TNA's Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE. The open challenge was Paxley's third match for a singles championship, her last being a triple threat match for the NXT Women's Championship against Perez and Lyra Valkyria in April. Perez's next challenger on "NXT" has yet to be set, with Tuesday's episode seeing the likes of Lola Vice, Lash Legends, and other heels on the brand head down to the ring to address the champion as she was delivering her "State of the 'NXT' Women's Division." Vice and Perez were the only two left standing in the ring at the end of the show, with Vice eyeing the championship.

