Eric Bischoff Calls This Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer The Most Overrated Wrestler Ever

If there's one thing WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff isn't shy about, it's speaking his mind, whether it be about Dave Meltzer, AEW owner Tony Khan, or just about anything when it comes to professional wrestling. Recently, Bischoff's time in WCW has become a favorite subject of his, thanks to the new docuseries "Who Killed WCW?," a show that came down strongly on the side that Bischoff had nothing to do with the promotion's demise, despite other opinions to the contrary.

For a brief moment, however, Bischoff was able to turn his attention to another topic while he and Conrad Thompson were discussing episode two of "Who Killed WCW?" during an episode of "83 Weeks." There, a fan posed Bischoff the question of which popular wrestler was the most overrated performer of all time. The question had barely been asked before Bischoff gave his answer.

"F*****g Honky Tonk Man," Bischoff said. "Honky Tonk Man, by a mile."

The cousin of Jerry "The King" Lawler and a WWE Hall of Famer in his own right, Honky Tonk Man did have a long, and largely successful career, beginning during the territory days. He achieved his most notoriety while wrestling in WWE from 1986 to 1991, setting a record for the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion at 454 days, which was later broken by GUNTHER in 2023.

Despite his opinion, Bischoff famously hired Honky Tonk Man while serving as an executive in WCW, bringing him aboard in 1994 alongside other former WWE names like Hulk Hogan and Jim Duggan. Honky Tonk would leave the promotion at the end of the year following a contract dispute, with Bischoff later admitting calling Honky Tonk's firing his "favorite firing" during his WCW tenure.

