WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa Discusses Chaos Behind The Scenes In WCW

WCW has now been dead for over 23 years, with the culprits behind its rise and subsequent fall long thought to be responsible. That's now changed over the past few weeks, however, as the new docuseries "Who Killed WCW?" has led to renewed interest on the promotion and its demise, leading to those from the time period giving their own views, often pointing the finger at others regarding who shares the most blame.

Then there's Madusa, the long-time WCW talent who became a key figure in the Monday Night Wars after she defected from WWE back to WCW, throwing the WWE Women's Championship into a trash can in the process. Speaking with "Busted Open Radio" one week ago, Madusa gave her point of view on WCW's demise, describing WCW's backstage environment as chaotic, toxic, and with too many wrestlers having too much power. The combination was, in Madusa's view, a sign of a lack of leadership, and led to a locker room with low morale.

"There was a lot of unhappy talent there," Madusa said. "And some people call Goldberg neurotic. Some people call Nash and Hall f*****g egotistical. Some people call this or that, mismanagement of Bischoff. And then Vince Russo is a crazy f*****g crazy crazy dude, or something. I don't know. But when you put that combination together, and there's no cooperation or leadership, this stunk of no leadership. Completely. And so when you get promised things and it doesn't happen, it's the result at the end of the day of the person in charge. And that's why Eric got a lot of f*****g flack probably."

