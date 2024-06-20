Video: PAC Sends A Message After AEW Dynamite Win, Advancing In Owen Hart Cup Tournament

It's been a gloomy few months in 2024 for PAC since he returned from injury in early March. The AEW star fell short in his quest to win the AEW Continental Championship from Kazuchika Okada at AEW Dynasty, and has been tormented by Jay White and the Bang Bang Gang ever since, with the stable defeating PAC and Death Triangle to retain the AEW World Trios Championships at Double or Nothing. As a result, PAC was left in a sour mood that was unprecedented, even for a usually morose figure like himself.

Advertisement

Things took a turn for the better on "AEW Dynamite," however, when PAC scored a victory over Claudio Castagnoli in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, advancing to the second round and getting revenge on Castagnoli for a loss at ROH Death Before Dishonor last July. In a social media exclusive promo after the win, PAC basked in his victory, and made clear to whoever he faces next that this was his tournament to lose.

"This tournament is about me," PAC said. "It's not about Shingo (Takagi), it's not about Bryan Danielson, it's not about Jeff Jarrett, it's not about Jay White; this tournament is about 'The Bastard.' Now I just pinned one of the very best to ever do this in what, twelve minutes? I'm undeniable man. Just let me be very clear; I am winning this tournament. And I am going on to claim my Wembley moment. Understand me? Good."

Advertisement

PAC's next opponent will be just as grueling as Castagnoli, as he will face the winner of the upcoming Shingo Takagi vs. Bryan Danielson match. PAC is familiar with both, having faced Danielson many years ago in ROH, while him and Takagi were frequent opponents during their time in the Japanese promotion Dragon Gate.