WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Discusses The Hardys Landing In TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is happy to see Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy reunited in TNA Wrestling and has discussed which promotion the duo should end their careers in.

Jeff made a surprise appearance at TNA Wrestling's Against All Odds pay-per-view earlier this month, coming to the aid of his brother Matt, who himself had re-joined the promotion in April. On a recent edition of "Busted Open," Ray stated that he's glad to see the brothers in TNA and asserted that they weren't used properly in AEW, echoing the same sentiments that Matt Hardy recently had.

"Nice to see Matt and Jeff back together. Hopefully, the Hardys can bring the eyes back to — or fresh eyes — to TNA," said Ray. "I don't think the Hardys were used to their maximum potential in AEW. We'll see what happens."

Ray, who had incredible matches with the brothers during his run as the Dudley Boyz alongside D-Von Dudley, argued that Matt and Jeff Hardy should end their careers in WWE, the very promotion that gave them their start in the world of pro wrestling.

"I would venture to say that the Hardys need to end their career in the company that created them [WWE]. I'd like to see Matt and Jeff in the WWE one day and retire there, and then go into the Hall of Fame," said the veteran star.

Matt asserted earlier this year that he and his brother would want to call time on their career together as a tag team. Although the duo has appeared on TNA Wrestling recently, reports suggest that they are not under contract with the promotion and are currently free agents.