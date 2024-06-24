WWE Star Drew McIntyre Shares Hilarious Photoshop Invoking CM Punk's AEW Departure

Already with plenty of steam following the first few months of the year, the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk has heated up even more in the last week. First, Punk cost McIntyre the opportunity to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his home country of Scotland by helping Damian Priest defeat McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, followed by McIntyre "quitting" WWE, only to show up to "SmackDown" and send Punk to the hospital with a brutal assault.

A few days removed from the beatdown, McIntyre is back to doing something he seemingly enjoys more than anything; trolling Punk on the internet. Taking to X on Sunday afternoon, McIntyre posted a photo of Punk from his interview with Ariel Helwani back in March, with the caption "I turned to Paul Levesque, I said 'this place is a joke, you're a clown. I quit.'" McIntyre then asked his followers "which sick freak made this?"

Which sick freak made this? pic.twitter.com/eCZzVJIBS1 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 23, 2024

Most wrestling fans will note that the photo, and the caption, alludes to an actual quote made by Punk on his last day with AEW at All In last August. Punk made the remarks towards AEW owner Tony Khan following a brief scuffle with Jack Perry; Khan would ultimately fire Punk a little less than a week later for the incident, paving the way for Punk to make his return to WWE at Survivor Series in November.

McIntyre's latest shot, coupled with the "SmackDown" attack, once again suggests that a grudge match between him and Punk is quickly approaching. Whether it will take place at SummerSlam or another WWE PLE event this summer depends on Punk's health, however, as the former WWE and AEW World Champion still has yet to be cleared from the torn triceps he suffered at the hands of McIntyre.