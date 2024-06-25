WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/24/24

After a tough few months thanks to the NBA and NHL Playoffs, it's been a good past few days for wrestling ratings. "WWE SmackDown" on Friday drew their largest audience since April, while "AEW Collision" held firm on Saturday, a much needed comeback following a shockingly low "AEW Dynamite" rating days before. The momentum didn't stop this Monday either, as "WWE Raw" also had themselves quite the night.

Advertisement

Wrestlenomics and Pro Wrestling Torch report that "Raw" drew 1.814 million total viewers, along with 0.61 in the 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were up from past week, with total viewership rising 4% from 1.747 million viewers, while 18-49 was up 15% from 0.53. The numbers also saw a jump against the four week average, with total viewership going up 8% from 1.681 million, while 18-49 rose 15% from 0.53. "Raw's" numbers were the highest since April 8, the first "Raw" following WrestleMania 40.

As with "SmackDown" and "Collision," "Raw" put up impressive numbers going against strong competition. While the final numbers haven't yet been made available, "Raw" was head-to-head with the highly anticipated Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals last night between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. After blowing a 3-0 series lead, the Panthers were able to hold off the Oilers for a 2-1 victory, granting them their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Advertisement

"Raw" featured follow up from last week's debut of the Wyatt Sicks faction, including a pre-taped video showing Bo Dallas conversing with his Uncle Howdy persona. The show was largely built around WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, as she continued her attempts to seduce Dominik Mysterio, and helped his Judgment Day teammates, Finn Balor and Jordan Devlin, capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships from Awesome Truth.