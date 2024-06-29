Eric Bischoff Calls This WWE Hall Of Famer A 'Miserable Human Being'

In recent months, WWE Hall of Famers and veterans have been outspoken about their history with WCW with the VICE docuseries "Who Killed WCW?", which showcased a lot of the resentment some of them have been holding onto for the past 20 years. Bret Hart has been very vocal about how Goldberg ended his career, and especially called out those behind WCW during episode 2 of "Who Killed WCW?"

Eric Bischoff recently commented on Hart's two-decade long grudge in an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast.

"He is a miserable human being and he hasn't been able to move on," said Bischoff. He suggested that Hart might be happier in other parts of his life, however, whenever it comes to wrestling, "The Hitman" always seems miserable. "He's like a giant raincloud that just mopes around and will b***h and whine and moan and blame anybody he can blame to who is ever willing to listen."

Bischoff also suggested that Hart shouldn't be feeling as bad as he has since he actually achieved a lot across his career. "He's done things that very few people in the world will get an opportunity to even imagine, more or less actually do. He's made a fortune. There's no reason for this guy to be as dark and miserable as he is," said the WWE Hall of Famer.

