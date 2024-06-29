Eric Bischoff Calls This WWE Hall Of Famer A 'Miserable Human Being'
In recent months, WWE Hall of Famers and veterans have been outspoken about their history with WCW with the VICE docuseries "Who Killed WCW?", which showcased a lot of the resentment some of them have been holding onto for the past 20 years. Bret Hart has been very vocal about how Goldberg ended his career, and especially called out those behind WCW during episode 2 of "Who Killed WCW?"
Eric Bischoff recently commented on Hart's two-decade long grudge in an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast.
"He is a miserable human being and he hasn't been able to move on," said Bischoff. He suggested that Hart might be happier in other parts of his life, however, whenever it comes to wrestling, "The Hitman" always seems miserable. "He's like a giant raincloud that just mopes around and will b***h and whine and moan and blame anybody he can blame to who is ever willing to listen."
Bischoff also suggested that Hart shouldn't be feeling as bad as he has since he actually achieved a lot across his career. "He's done things that very few people in the world will get an opportunity to even imagine, more or less actually do. He's made a fortune. There's no reason for this guy to be as dark and miserable as he is," said the WWE Hall of Famer.
Bischoff speculates the kick from Goldberg might not have caused Hart's concussion
Over the past few decades, Bret Hart has laid the blame for his concussion on the kick he received from Goldberg during their WCW Starrcade 1999 match. Hart hasn't let go of the accusation, and it seems that Goldberg has also given up on earning his forgiveness.
While Eric Bischoff noted that Hart got hurt, he isn't convinced that the kick from Goldberg is what caused the concussion and the strokes Hart endured afterward.
"If you go back to that match and look at what happened earlier in that match, there was a spot where Bret was wrapping around the ring post and bounced his head — it either was either off the ring or off the floor — pretty severely. Could that have been it?" questioned Bischoff.
Bischoff then admitted that he can't truly answer the question, but pointed out how he suffered far worse kicks to the head in his career before wrestling. "I have been kicked in the head a lot. Many more –- way more than Bret Hart or Bill Goldberg, when I was training in martial arts, and I've been kicked in the f**king head hard enough to drop me and knock me out. But that injury? I'm not a hundred percent it happened because of the kick."
'I hate listening to him' - Bischoff slams Hart for consistently burying his peers
While he's highly critical of Bret Hart, Eric Bischoff still wishes "The Hitman" moved on and found enjoyment in his life, but wasn't impressed with the things he had to say about Paul "Triple H" Levesque's role as Head of WWE Creative.
"[He] s**t all over Paul. I mean, have you not been watching television, Bret? It's like Bret Hart thinks he's the only one in all of professional wrestling in the last fifty years that knows what he's talking about. And it's just depressing," Bischoff said. "I hate listening to him, not because I don't want to listen to him necessarily, but it's just always the same."
He then questioned whether Hart believes he's ever done something wrong. Bischoff then explained how other veterans like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker all try to do something positive except for Hart. "The only one that's not is Bret. He just f**king mopes, and mopes, and looks for a crowd that's willing to listen to him burying people."
