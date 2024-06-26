Bully Ray Points To Moment On WWE Raw That Shows How Over CM Punk Is With Fans

While there's plenty going on in WWE right now, for many, the hottest storyline in the promotion is the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. After a tense few months between the two following Punk's return to WWE in November, the rivalry kicked into gear after McIntyre injured Punk in the Royal Rumble match in January, and subsequently took great glee in doing so. That was then followed by Punk screwing McIntyre out of winning the WWE World Heavyweight title, not once, but twice, leading to McIntyre sending Punk to the hospital at the end of "SmackDown" last Friday.

Speaking about the storyline on "Busted Open Radio" on Tuesday, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray continued to affirm his fandom towards it. He also made a point to remark at how over Punk was, using a chant fans had during McIntyre's promo Monday on "Raw" as an example.

"I mean, they started chanting for Larry last night," Bully said. "They started chanting for Punk's dog. You know you're over when they chant for your dog."

Bully was quick to praise McIntyre for his work as well, noting that McIntyre's beatdown on Friday was exactly what Bully had envisioned, while also stating that McIntyre had answered a lot of the past criticisms Bully had for him.

"If you go back a year ago, and you listen to my commentary on Drew, I would always say the same thing," Bully said. "He looks great, he wrestles great, he's a handsome man, he's this, he's that, he's the other thing. But I could give a s**t less when he talks, because I do not believe him. Now? Since a couple of months before Mania, I love what I see from Drew."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio"