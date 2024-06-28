Eric Bischoff Explains WWE's Inherent Risks With The Wyatt Sicks

Ahead of their official debut, reports suggested that the Wyatt Sicks would be presented as a spin-off of the Wyatt Family stable previously led by Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt). This dynamic was later confirmed in a recent promo by Rotunda's real-life brother, Bo Dallas, indicating that the primary motivation of the Wyatt Sicks is ensuring the WWE Universe remembers the legacy, and the creativity, of Rotunda, who unexpectedly died last year. While the Wyatt Sicks have drawn an overall positive reaction since their debut, former WCW President Eric Bischoff points out one inherent risk currently surrounding the faction.

Advertisement

"A second version, a new version, of something that was incredibly popular is so risky," Bischoff said on the "83 Weeks" podcast. "The odds of it being successful are so remote that they're almost not calculable. It's just so hard ... but just seeing the reactions we're getting from it suggests to me that they're going to meet and exceed the expectations, which is incredibly difficult to do, especially because Bray passed [away] and he was such a beloved character. [It's] such an emotional thing, that to bring that back, that's Russian Roulette with four rounds in the chamber basically. To be able to pull it off is pretty amazing."

Hints of the Wyatt Sicks' debut began in the aftermath of WWE WrestleMania 40, with cryptic QR codes and images teasing the return of Dallas' alter-ego, Uncle Howdy. Dallas later emerged, as Uncle Howdy, on the June 17 episode of "Raw," making a chilling appearance alongside the likes of Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis, all of whom were under the guise of masks or face paint.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.