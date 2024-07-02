WWE Star Uses Donovan Dijak Catchphrase On Raw Following His Release, Dijak Responds

Donovan Dijak's WWE contract expired late last week, ending his run with the promotion after about seven years. Last night on "WWE Raw," one of the company's performers worked in a small tribute to Dijak, with Chad Gable uttering his catchphrase, "Get ready to feast your eyes." In response, Dijak posted to social media platform X with some very kind things to say about Gable.

Advertisement

"This is the most underrated professional wrestler in the world [by the way]," Dijak wrote.

Ahead of his contract expiring, Dijak posted a printed letter to social media, looking back on his time with WWE. Though he put a great deal of effort into his character, Dijak said that WWE declined to negotiate with his team on a new contract, and never made an offer. Now, the former Retribution member is intent on proving himself in other promotions.

Dijak has already made his first post-WWE appearance, showing up in indie promotion Blitzkrieg Pro last weekend. It was a busy couple of days for Dijak, as he was also reported to be backstage at AEW Forbidden Door this past Sunday. It remains to be seen if the second-largest American wrestling promotion has an interest in signing Dijak, but it should be noted that the wrestler has a history in Ring of Honor, also owned by AEW CEO Tony Khan.

Advertisement

As for Gable, the former American Alpha member has found his footing with a prominent spot on TV after years of being labeled as underrated. Though he was unsuccessful in his recent WWE Intercontinental Championship challenge against Sami Zayn, Gable is now involved in a storyline with the recently-debuted Wyatt Sicks, with the group targeting Gable over the last several weeks. Last night's "Raw" indicated that the faction's motivation has to do with Gable abandoning his "family," seemingly referring to Alpha Academy.