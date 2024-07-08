WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Shouts Out Signature Move Executed On NXT Heatwave

With the WWE delivering two premium live events back-to-back in Toronto, Canada, over the weekend, it was only fitting that one talent paid tribute to the city's most prolific woman's wrestler, Trish Stratus. During the NXT Tag Team Championship match at NXT Heatwave, Duke Hudson hit Nathan Frazer with a handstand headscissors takedown — a move known as the Stratusphere when performed by Stratus.

The gesture did not go unnoticed. On X, Stratus re-posted a clip of Hudson's version of the move and gave it the proverbial thumbs up by simply saying, "Excellently executed!" Hudson, in turn, shared Stratus's seal of approval on his feed.

Stratus was a relatively last-minute addition to WWE Money in the Bank 2024, being named as special guest host in her hometown of Toronto just a few days before the event. Although she did not get physical at any point in the night, the seeds were planted for a potential matchup against Tiffany Stratton as the two women appeared in a backstage segment after Stratton had secured the briefcase in the namesake contest. Stratton also expressed her desire to face Stratus in the post-show media scrum, calling the WWE Hall of Famer one of her idols.

In the past, the mostly-retired Stratus has shown a willingness to lace the boots back up to face contemporary stars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Raquel Rodriguez. Stratus received a standing ovation after facing Lynch at WWE Payback in September 2023. She also competed at last year's Money in the Bank in the namesake bout in a losing effort, which was won by Iyo Sky.