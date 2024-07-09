WWE RAW 7/8/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Twice this week, we got the professional wrestling equivalent of leading a conversational point with, "All due respect," and then following up by saying, "but I think you're an a******" (or something of similar ilk). Once, when Damian Priest washed the slate clean with Seth Rollins in saying that their gentlemen's agreement effectively meant nothing, and again, which really grinded my gears, when Bron Breakker (WHO JUST LOST FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THIS MAIN ROSTER RUN TWO DAYS AGO) came out, admitted that there was no logical reason for a rematch with Sami Zayn for his Intercontinental Championship, and then — surprise! — delivered a Spear, and then another for good measure, setting things up for what will surely turn out to be a vengeful Zayn saying something like, "You want another shot? You got it! Blah blah blah!"

No. Please, no.

Will said match be great? Sure, of course it will, as was Saturday's. Will it be greater still if maybe Ilja Dragunov is involved? Maybe, although I'd love to see him split off here, as he doesn't really do it for me as the "I'm here for you, friend" type. But does this have to happen now? No. Please, no.

When you made the decision to beat Breakker at Money in the Bank, even against a made man in Zayn, to me that was the time to send Young Steiner off in a different direction. He's vicious. He's impressive. He's out for blood. To me, that means that maybe he shouldn't care about a title at the moment — and certainly not a midcard title (all due respect!) But if he does, ok. Fine. But he just lost. That means back of the line, buddy. You ain't special. Go kick the snot out of 10-12 more also-rans first and then re-state your claim. Instead, even attempting to jump right back in takes away from the purported beasthood they're wanting for Breakker. Why? Because if he wins ... HE STILL LOST! Then what? A third with Zayn? No. Please, no.

For the record, I'm glad he lost. These undefeated runs generally don't end well. But what it should do (and maybe it will — one can hope) is piss him off even further, and I'm here for the continued Bron Breakker Destruction Tour that will eventually, naturally, lead to title uppon title oupn title. For now, just keep destroying people. That's your thing.

Written by Jon Jordan