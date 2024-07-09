Rhea Ripley Drops New Merch After Return On WWE Raw

Since her return on last night's "WWE Raw," former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been the talk of the wrestling world. Mere minutes after "Raw" went off the air, it was confirmed on X that brand-new Ripley t-shirts were now available.

The shirts are a play on current champion Liv Morgan's 'Revenge Tour' t-shirts, which Morgan created following her return from a shoulder injury caused by Ripley. Said 'Revenge Tour' saw Morgan injure Ripley, capture the women's world title, and attempt to steal Dominik Mysterio from Ripley. The new shirt crosses out Morgan's name, replacing it with her own, and writes 'Brutality Tour' over 'Revenge Tour,' a reference to Ripley's entrance theme. The back sports the phrase 'Mami's Back,' using Ripley's popular nickname to mark her return.

Ripley returned in the final minutes of "Raw's" July 8 broadcast, with USA Network cutting the end of the segment due to overrun. Those who watched it on YouTube saw the full clip of Ripley storming down the ramp, staring down Liv Morgan from a distance, and coming face-to-face with Mysterio before exiting the ring. Ripley has been absent from WWE television since April, when she was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship. Morgan would then win the championship from Becky Lynch at King & Queen of the Ring in May. It is currently unclear if Ripley has been medically cleared to compete or not. This was discussed earlier today when reports surfaced indicating that WWE has Ripley listed as a babyface on their internal roster.