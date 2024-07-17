WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Addresses Nepotism In Wrestling & The Kliq

Perceived nepotism has been prevalent in professional wrestling for countless decades. Current top stars in the industry today such as Randy Orton and Roman Reigns are prime examples of how wrestling family lineages helped raise their stocks early on. Additionally, these individuals, among many others, benefitted from being surrounded by successful stables that were supported by industry higher-ups.

Someone who is no stranger to this reality is WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who discussed his experience with nepotism in wrestling on an episode of "Klig This."

"When you get into it, you see nepotism, especially when I first broke in," said Nash. "If you weren't in certain cliques of guys you weren't getting pushed. If you weren't somebody the booker brought in, you weren't getting pushed."

Nash was a member of the popular Kliq stable during the '90s, a group that featured talent such as Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The sheer number of popular wrestlers featured in The Kliq at one time is something that Nash recognizes as increasing their likelihood of success.

"One of the things that made The Kliq different was, we always knew there was strength in numbers," said Nash. "If you got the championship match, the IC match, and the tag belts all in that vehicle, pretty good chance you got some stroke."

Although Nash has not been seen in a WWE ring for quite some time, he rarely shies away from commenting on modern-day wrestling. Most recently, he expressed his skepticism towards the recently debuted Wyatt Sicks faction.

