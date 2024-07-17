Wrestlers Told To Lose Weight Or They Would Be Fired

Pro wrestling has always been filled with athletes who have larger-than-life personalities and statures. In the early days of the sport, wrestlers were notably burly, oftentimes hairy, and almost strictly wrestled a powerhouse style. This was still commonplace during WWE's Golden Age, but once the New Generation Era hit, wrestlers began to look more lean and athletic, most evidently in the likes of Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

With this shift, the days of being physically larger-than-life were left behind, and the big guys were used as gimmicks instead. Of course, every so often, a colossal big man like Yokozuna, who also had quite the WWE Championship run, would still feature at the top of the card. However, stars who have been on the larger side since then — like Brodus Clay and Big Daddy V, to name a couple — never got past WWE's mid-card.

In the case of quite a number of stars, their weight didn't only put their lives at risk, but also became a determining factor in determining whether WWE would still be willing to work with them. Sadly, the following stars all had to get into shape ASAP, or face the reality of being released by the company.

