Dave Meltzer Offers Update On Plans He's Heard For WWE SummerSlam 2024

WWE are firmly on the road to SummerSlam 2024, which takes place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3. While the event card has been rumored for some time, there are still a few weeks left for the rest of the show to come together, and on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer gave some insight into what he has heard what might go down at the "Biggest Party of the Summer."

He started by confirming that Rhea Ripley's match with Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship will take place at SummerSlam, as Ripley is good to go from a medical standpoint, before detailing what might happen with Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre. "The last I heard about Punk which would have been a week ago it was — I was told probable. So it's not 100%, or it wasn't 100% a week ago, I'll check this week. It could be that, but it also could be just the storyline that they're doing, and it just happens to work out that way."

While the collision course between Punk, Rollins, and McIntyre is still up in the air, one match that seems locked for the event is Sami Zayn once again defending the Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker. Rumors of a three-way match involving Ilja Dragunov have gained momentum in recent weeks, but Meltzer claims that's not the case. "I was told it was Bron and Sami and not a three-way, but those things change all the time anyway." These plans join the three officially confirmed matches of Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa, Bayley defending her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax, and Damian Priest attempting to keep Gunther from becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.

