AEW Dynamite 7/17/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Will Ospreay and MJF spent 58 minutes of precious television time stretching their AEW International Championship Match to its near breaking point. About 36 minutes in, I called that it was paced like a likely draw. I was kinda bored — and then MJF hit Will Ospreay in the jaw with a diamond ring and pinned him, the camera over Bryce Remsberg's shoulder as he counted the third fall with just seconds left on the big clock. It was, for lack of a better way of putting it, the only finish that could actually shock me. I was lulled into the idea of a 60-minute draw and the flash ending, with the final shot conveying so much complicated visual information, that I couldn't help but respect it. I probably respect it more than I love it, but this feels like a situation where that's splitting hairs.

It's the kind of hare-brained finish that many people talk about being cool but no one ever attempts for many reasons. That the two men went for it and pulled it off in such technically sound fashion was a genuine thrill. The match itself was frustrating — like Bob Dylan's mini concert tour with The Grateful Dead, it felt like two lost artists, desperate to recreate the magic that their combination could've created just a couple of years previous. Much like that period of the Dead and just most jam bands in general, the notes were a little too long, the pacing a little too slow. It felt like slogging through the high muddy water with the heat rising in your eyes — but that sublime, wrestler-brained finish made the journey worth it.

Written by Ross Berman