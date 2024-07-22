NXT Champ Ethan Page Shares Birthday Gift For WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels

It's pretty good to be Shawn Michaels right now. Not only does "The Heartbreak Kid's" legacy as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time remain secure, and not only does he continue to wrack up accolades for his work running "NXT," but he's hit another milestone, celebrating his 59th birthday today. And the current NXT Champion Ethan Page has gift wrapped Michaels the perfect present; himself.

Taking to X early Monday afternoon, Page posted a picture of himself with the WWE Hall of Famer before wishing him a happy birthday. From there, it became less about Michaels and more about Page, with "All Ego" declaring his gift to Michaels was "the Era of Ego" in "NXT." Page went on to state that the WWE Universe should thank Michaels for sharing his "amazing birthday" gift, before closing by calling Michaels "generous."

Happy Birthday @ShawnMichaels I gift you the "Era of Ego" in #WWENXT The @WWE Universe can thank you for sharing your amazing birthday gift with the world So generous 😄👈 pic.twitter.com/pkNb4to2OW — "All Ego" Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 22, 2024

Unfortunately for Page, it appears "The Heartbreak Kid" hasn't seen his kind birthday message, or anyone else's well wishes to him on social media yet for that matter. So far, Michaels has yet to post on X this Monday afternoon, with his last post, promoting NXT's upcoming two week Great American Bash, coming yesterday. As such, Michaels has not only missed Page's post celebrating his birthday, but one from long-time friend Triple H as well.

I know @ShawnMichaels is busy cooking over at @WWENXT... but wanted to make sure he takes a moment to celebrate all he's accomplished this past year. What a ride it's been. Happy birthday, buddy. pic.twitter.com/rPCXmFpV3a — Triple H (@TripleH) July 22, 2024

While he waits for Michaels' response, Page can look back on his three weeks as NXT Champion, with his reign off to a mixed star. While Page retained his title over Dante Chen one week ago, he has continued to be the target of Oro Mensah, as well as former NXT Champion Trick Williams and TNA star Joe Hendry, with the latter two defeating Page and Spears two weeks ago after Page wound up brawling into the stands with Mensah.