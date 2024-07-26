The Miz Shares Matter-Of-Fact Response To Who Should Induct Him Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE veteran The Miz has been a point of conversation in the wrestling world over the past few weeks as he has been promoting his recent episode of the A&E docuseries Biography: WWE Legends. While the title of "legend" took him by surprise, it is not undeserved as throughout his tenure, Miz has boasted several accomplishments including becoming the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion, having the second-most reigns with the Intercontinental Championship and main eventing WrestleMania.

Advertisement

All these accomplishments and more may lead fans to believe that he will one day receive a WWE Hall of Fame induction. While that remains to be seen, Miz has made it known who he would like to induct him into the Hall of Fame, while in conversation with Adrian Hernandez.

"My wife Maryse, of course," said Miz. "What an easy question."

Maryse, Miz's wife of ten years, also had an accomplished WWE career including two separate reigns with the now-defunct WWE Divas Championship. She has also been featured on-screen with Miz since returning in 2016. This is not the first time the former WWE Champion has been vocal about his desire to see his wife induct him into the Hall of Fame. Miz has previously acknowledged this as well, saying that Maryse doing the honors would be "a natural fit."

Advertisement

During his current press tour, Miz recently shared that he hopes to be involved with next month's Summerslam, which is set to emanate from his hometown of Cleveland.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Adrian Hernandez" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.