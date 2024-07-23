AEW Adds Former Lucha Underground Personality To Broadcast Team

While there's been little change at AEW's announcer's desk so far in 2024, the promotion has been overhauling their broadcast team in other areas. Long-time ring announcer and personality Dasha Gonzalez was let go from AEW earlier this year, while Alicia Atout and Arkady Aura were added as backstage interviewees and, in Aura's case, ring announcer for Rampage and Ring of Honor respectively. Even still, AEW has decided that a familiar face needed to be added to complete their broadcast team.

Taking to Instagram on earlier Tuesday afternoon, Melissa Santos posted a photo of herself standing in front of an AEW logo. In the ensuing message, she asked fans if they missed her, and thanked AEW for the opportunity, indicating that she had signed with the promotion. Santos further thanked those who helped make this possible, and closed by saying it was time to get to work. Hashtags Santos posted indicated she would serve a similar role as Aura, in that she'd be a backstage interviewer and a ring announcer.

Santos was most recently seen in wrestling working for TNA, then Impact Wrestling, joining the promotion in 2019. Most wrestling fans, however, will remember Santos for her run as ring announcer for all four seasons of Lucha Underground, where she worked from 2014 to 2018. While with the promotion, Santos also wrestled one match, teaming with future AEW co-worker Rey Fenix to take on Marty "The Moth" Martinez and Mariposa. Prior to LU, Santos had trained as a wrestler, briefly competing in Women of Wrestling in 2013.

Joining AEW will reunite Santos with her husband, Brian Cage, who has worked for AEW and ROH since 2020. The couple had previously worked together in Lucha Underground and Impact, where their relationship was acknowledge onscreen.