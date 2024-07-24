Sami Zayn Sees These Two WWE Stars 'Carrying The Torch' In The Near Future

Over the last month, Sami Zayn's run as WWE Intercontinental Champion has put him squarely in the crosshairs of both Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov. So far, Zayn has managed to hold them both off, successfully defending the title against Breakker at Money in the Bank, while wrestling Dragunov to a no contest on "Raw," albeit due to Breakker's interference. But with Breakker set for a rematch with Zayn at SummerSlam, the long-time veteran knows it won't be long before either Breakker or Dragunov overtakes him.

It's not something Zayn is entirely upset about, however. Speaking with Wrestling Inc., Zayn assessed how Breakker and Dragunov are adapting to WWE main roster life, and believes both are poised to make a ton of noise.

"It's fresh as a daisy, you can't judge it just yet, but I'd say they're both off to great starts," Zayn said. "And Breakker especially. Bron has definitely been packaged and presented, and he definitely holds up his end of the bargain when it comes to it, but just sort of this intense athletic freak of nature. So I think they both have extremely promising careers."

Due to qualities both guys have, such as Dragunov's realistic style and Breakker's intensity and athleticism, Zayne feels that these are two names that could be atop the WWE pyramid before long.

"I think they're both very unique performers," Zayn said. "I do think those two guys are the future. You can't judge their career now a few months in, but both are looking very promising. And I think five, six years from now, they're going to be making a lot of noise. They're going to be the guys carrying the torch, I think."