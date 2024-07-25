CM Punk Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media As WWE Contract Rumors Swirl

It's the summer, and the one thing everyone can expect each summer is nice weather, baseball, blockbuster films of varying degrees of quality, and CM Punk drama engulfing the wrestling world. Whereas the last two years were backstage disputes in AEW that got Punk in the news, and ultimately led to his AEW firing, this year it's contract negotiations with WWE, with recent reports agreeing Punk and WWE are negotiating a reconstructed deal, though some differ on whether Punk's current deal with WWE is for three years, or a short-term deal with rollovers.

Whatever is going on, Punk has added fuel to the fire the same way he has in the past, by taking to his Instagram Story. Posted in the early hours of Thursday morning, Punk had a quote stating "I used to rush to defend myself against false accusations but now I watch to see who believes it, so I know who to cut off first." While many have seen it as a response from Punk towards a report by Dave Meltzer, the timing reveals that Punk's post came before Meltzer commented on the situation, leaving fans to guess who, or what, exactly Punk is referring to.

Talks about Punk's contract situation comes just as the former AEW and WWE World Champion is set to return to the ring for the first time since recovering from a torn triceps injury this winter. Punk's return match will take place at SummerSlam against Drew McIntyre, culminating a rivalry that began prior to Punk's injury and heated up after McIntyre was the cause of it, with Punk screwing McIntyre over at several turns over the last few months. The match carries an interesting wrinkle, as Seth Rollins, rival to both men, is set to be special guest referee.

