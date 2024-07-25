CM Punk Calls Match With This Top AEW Star His Favorite Moment During His Time There

In August 2021, CM Punk made his long-awaited return to professional wrestling by challenging Darby Allin to a match at AEW All Out. This faceoff with Allin later marked Punk's official comeback match, and, as revealed in an interview with Denise Salcedo, his fondest AEW memory as well.

"I like to think that that was a special moment for Darby," Punk said. "Being a straight edged kid, being the one that kind of lured CM Punk back into the ring, and getting my first match back after six or seven years or whatever it was, that'll always be my number one with a bullet because I think Darby's a talented kid. I was happy to share the ring with him. I think we told a nice little story."

Much like Punk, Allin has long-adopted a straight-edge lifestyle, which rejects the consumption of drugs and alcohol. This, in combination with his punk rock look and attitude, made Punk the natural favorite wrestler of a young Allin. Fast forward nearly a decade, Allin helped bring Punk back to the wrestling realm, beginning with a match at the 2021 All Out pay-per-view in the Chicago suburbs.

Over the next two years, Punk's AEW status became equivalent to that of a rollercoaster ride, with a notable suspension, a triumphant return, and eventually, his termination from the company. Following his exit from AEW, Punk reemerged in WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, which also took place in the Chicago area. Currently, Punk finds himself engaged in a feud with Drew McIntyre that will culminate at WWE SummerSlam.

