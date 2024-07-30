Video: AEW Releases Footage Of Skirmish Between Britt Baker & Mercedes Mone At SDCC

Ever since Britt Baker returned from injury at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, she and AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone have seemingly been on a collision course, no matter how much Mone has attempted to avoid the former AEW Women's World Champion. That was confirmed last week when AEW owner Tony Khan officially announced Baker vs. Mone for the TBS Championship at All In. Only Khan didn't announce the match on TV; instead, he announced it Comic-Con, after Mone and Baker had to be separated during AEW's panel.

Advertisement

Though footage of the skirmish had leaked shortly after it occurred, AEW released their own footage of the event earlier this afternoon on X. The video shows Mone entering alongside Kamille, who debuted in AEW last Wednesday by attacking Baker, followed by Mone taunting her rival, once again claiming Baker would never receive a shot at the TBS Championship.

Baker and Mone then proceeded to go nose to nose, leading to some shoving, and the two needing to be separated by Khan, Kamille, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, and AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, who at one point grabbed a chair to defend herself. The only AEW star not to get involved in the proceedings was Darby Allin, who cheerfully suggested that Baker and Mone be allowed to fight, much to the delight of the audience.

Advertisement

After things settled, a frustrated, yet also seemingly giddy Khan declared he was sick of the issues between Baker and Mone disrupting his shows, before asking fans if they wanted to see the two wrestle. After receiving an enthusiastic response, Khan made the match official to Baker's delight and Mone's chagrin. The clip ended with Ospreay attempting to calm things, while Strickland joked with the audience.