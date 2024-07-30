Bully Ray Explains Why WWE Needs To Maintain The Mystery With The Wyatt Sicks

Upon their debut, WWE's Wyatt Sicks garnered praise from a multitude of pundits, with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray specifically applauding the production and horror-esque elements of the faction. Over time, however, Ray has become increasingly concerned that the Wyatt Sicks are in danger of losing their allure, especially after seeing them repeatedly enter through the traditional Gorilla position and elicit mixed signals from on-air talents. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Ray explained why maintaining a sense of mystery around the Wyatt Sicks should be a priority moving forward in WWE.

"I'd like a little bit of mystery when it comes to the Wyatt Sicks," Ray said. "That's why I don't want to see them come through Gorilla. That's why I don't want to know that they're contracted talent, because you're telling me they are very much like everybody else. This was a group who basically tried to kill people on their debut. What was everybody saying about what it looked like happened to Chad Gable at the Gorilla position the night that the Wyatts debuted? People were saying it looked like a gunshot to the head. That's pretty drastic."

"Day one, there was so much carnage," Ray continued, "so much destruction, so much blood that all of a sudden, day one feels kind of forgotten about and [the Wyatt Sicks] are contracted talent that we're [now] more than happy to have here on Monday Night Raw."

As Ray alluded to, this week's episode of "WWE Raw" saw General Manager Adam Pearce book a match pitting Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers against Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan next week. In doing so, though, Pearce also noted that the latter three were under contract with WWE — something Ray felt was unnecessary.

