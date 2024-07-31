WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/30/24

Usually, wrestling only has to deal with "Monday Night Football" and playoff competition from the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL when it comes to ratings in a calendar year. This year is different, however, thanks to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, which have already caused "WWE SmackDown" and "AEW Collision" to have lower than usual numbers, while "WWE Raw" was forced to switch from USA Network to SyFy to accommodate the games. Tuesday, it became "NXT's" turn to do the same, following "Raw's" path in moving over to SyFy for the night.

Much like "Raw," the move proved to be less than beneficial. Wrestlenomics reports that "NXT" drew 468K total viewers, and 0.15 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The drops were way down compared to last week on USA, with total viewership falling 26% from 633K, while 18-49 slid 21% from 0.19. The move also led to a decline against the four week average, with total viewership down 23% from 610K, while 18-49 fell 25% from 0.20.

Compared to "NXT's" last foray on SyFy back in 2022, things were a mixed bag similar to "Raw." The show was down in total viewership compared to the February 15, 2022 episode, which drew 525K viewers. However, in a sign of how much "NXT" has grown in the key demo since that time, last night's show had stronger 18-49 viewership, with the February 2022 show drawing only 0.11.

Even still, the numbers will be seen as disappointing for "NXT," which held part 1 of its Great American Bash two week event last night. The show saw Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, while TNA's Joe Hendry was in the building again, performing a special concert.