AEW Dynamite 7/31/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

According to Cagematch, there have only been four challengers in AEW's long history of Eliminator matches that have picked up the victory in their contendership matches. Tonight, Kris Statlander added herself to that exclusive list with an upset victory over CMLL World Women's Champion Willow Nightingale, and while it is unfortunate that it had to come at Nightingale's expense, Statlander's landmark victory may suggest an upturn in the stakes of Eliminator matches.

The match itself was tasteful — not over the top, but good enough to provide a sample for their championship match. There was plenty of hard-hitting offense from both women, especially in the match's second act. The very close, 2.99 count following a 450 Splash from Statlander to Nightingale offered a type of in-ring drama that doesn't happen often in AEW television matches, let alone Eliminator matches. The entire match was better than most Eliminator matches; it beckoned the viewer to consider the possibly, however rare, that a challenger would actually come out victorious in their contendership match.

Then, Statlander actually won her Eliminator match. Granted, it was due to outside interference from Stokely Hathaway, but don't let that distract you from the fact that a challenger actually won their Eliminator match.

Eliminator matches have become meaningless as of late. Even in Nightingale's new CMLL World Women's Championship reign, Nightingale has had an Eliminator match against Deonna Purazzo — which, of course, Purazzo lost. Eliminator matches have become a sort of formality; they are a way to tease a championship defense, without actually delivering title defense-level matches. The disappointing outcome of a vast majority of these matches has become so routine, that very few people — if anybody — found a veritable reason to expect Statlander to come out with the win. Statlander broke ground with her Eliminator match win. She defied expectations, she stood out from the crowd, and her status as an outlier among the bleak statistic of Eliminator matches could suggest the advent of a new era, in which the championship game is intensified by its contenders.

There is also plenty to say about how this elevates Statlander, as a character. Despite her alliance with Hathaway, Statlander has fallen flat on most of her heel escapades. Part of this is due to her humanization — she was an alien, but now, she's just some woman. This Eliminator match win, however, works to negate that predisposition. She might not be as cool as an alien (anybody mortal seldom is), but she is one of five people who can say they've won their Eliminator match, out of however many Eliminator match challengers there have been. This loss may be disappointing for Nightingale — who has hauled the women's division on her back — but the wonders it could do for Statlander would outweigh the champion's loss.

Even if she doesn't bring home the CMLL World Women's Championship, she has the honor of being an Eliminator match victory. That may be more exclusive than the title itself.

Written by Angeline Phu