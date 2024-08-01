Video: WWE's Drew McIntyre Trolls CM Punk By Pumping Iron To Familiar Tune

Even after CM Punk has screwed him out of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions, Drew McIntyre hasn't stopped trying to needle his rival, whether it be mocking Punk's torn triceps muscle, or referencing Punk's real life beefs with Colt Cabana and Jack Perry. Now with only a few days left before he and Punk finally meet at SummerSlam, McIntyre has decided to leave Punk with one last troll for the road.

On Thursday morning, McIntyre posted video of himself getting in a work out, telling fans to "call him Billy Butcher, because I'm putting CM Punk down for The Boys," a reference to the hit Amazon Prime show "The Boys." That wasn't the only reference in the video, however, as McIntyre could be heard pumping iron to the sounds of AFI's "Miseria Cantare-The Beginning," from their 2003 album "Sing the Sorrow."

Call me Billy Butcher because I'm putting CM Punk down for The Boys. #SummerSlam @TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/WaNlSfuRyx — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 1, 2024

Many wrestling fans will recognize "Miseria Cantare" as the theme music Punk used during his days in Ring of Honor, with the theme at one point being more associated with him than his current theme song "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour. Punk famously used "Miseria Cantare" during his AEW run, coming out to the song for his dog collar match with MJF at AEW Revolution, which helped lead Punk to a victory.

Whether McIntyre's troll leads to him getting the last laugh over Punk this Saturday or motivates Punk to shut him up once and for all remains to be seen. Both will have to deal with the added hurdle of Seth Rollins, however, as the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, frequent rival of McIntyre, and enemy to Punk, will serve as the special guest referee.