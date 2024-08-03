WWE's Rhea Ripley Discusses Potentially Main Eventing SummerSlam 2024 With Liv Morgan

SummerSlam is less than 24 hours away and with a card full of high-profile matches, many wrestling fans and critics are wondering what will main event. Some have argued that the Women's World Championship match between current champion Liv Morgan and former Rhea Ripley should do the honors, something that Ripley herself discussed on "Busted Open Radio," saying it would be "absolutely amazing" to close the show.

"There is so much story that goes into this," said Ripley. "This started at least two-and-a-half, three years ago when we were tagging. This is a long, long story with a lot of bad blood."

Ripley is referencing the brief time she spent as a tag team with Morgan in the spring of 2022. Following Ripley's sudden betrayal of Morgan ahead of Hell in a Cell 2022, she would align herself with an early iteration of The Judgement Day, making their upcoming match a full-circle moment.

Ripley also said that if she and Morgan do not get the main event slot on Saturday, she believes they will do so at a later date.

"Whether that happens or not is in WWE's hands," said Ripley. "I feel like, if we're not, we will get that opportunity possibly down the road... Liv and I, we're not going to be getting along for a long, long time."

Another match that many fans believe should main event the biggest party of the summer is the Undisputed WWE Championship match between current champion Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed this on an earlier episode of "Busted Open," believing these two title matches are WWE's top contenders.



