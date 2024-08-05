Wyatt Sicks Post Ominous Bray Wyatt Tribute Video Ahead Of In-Ring Debut On WWE Raw

Twenty-four hours after the events of WWE SummerSlam upended the majority of WWE's kayfabe power structure, wrestling fans aren't getting any time to catch their breath. Not only are the first 30 minutes of Monday's "WWE Raw" commercial-free, the episode is set to feature the in-ring debut of the group known as the Wyatt Sicks, who posted a video to X (formerly known as Twitter) celebrating their inspiration, the late Bray Wyatt, who debuted on the WWE main roster 11 years ago this summer in Baltimore, Maryland — the same place "Raw" emanates from tonight. The video featured numerous clips of Wyatt, as well as more recent clips of the Wyatt Sicks, beneath voiceover from Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas (aka Uncle Howdy).

Eleven years after The Wyatt Family debuted in Baltimore, The Wyatt Sicks come full circle as they make their in-ring debut in the same building TONIGHT on #WWERaw! 📺 8/7c on @SYFY pic.twitter.com/npH5JGYduZ — WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2024

"Life is a circle," Dallas intones. The end of one journey; the beginning of the next. The circle moves us all, through sorrow and hope, triumph and agony, life and loss — until we let go, abandon all hope, and find our place on the path unwinding."

The video then transitions into footage from the Wyatt Sicks' debut, including Dallas saying "We're here!" Another shot of Dallas precedes his final words.

"The reckoning is here," Dallas says. "Run."

Wyatt Sicks members Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy are scheduled to wrestle Monday night for the first time since the faction's debut, taking on recent victim Chad Gable and his new associates, the Creed Brothers.

