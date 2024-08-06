Bully Ray Thinks This WWE SummerSlam Bout Set The Table For A Match At WrestleMania

One of the most anticipated matches at WWE SummerSlam was the blood feud between arch enemies CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, with former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as a guest referee thrown into the mix. Punk and McIntyre have seemingly been feuding since "The Second City Saint" returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, and after the dust had settled on "the biggest party of the summer," "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray gave the match "two thumbs up."

"I thought it was excellent," he said. "Okay, if somebody would have bled, yeah, but I think there's legs to this. I think there's more to go on and I'm looking forward to it. Eventually, we're going to get to Seth and Punk, which will most likely be a WrestleMania match."

While it was McIntyre who came out on top over Punk, stealing Punk's precious bracelet back in the process and seemingly prolonging their feud on WWE Raw," Punk still gave Rollins a GTS and looked to be dealing with an angry, black-clad version of "The Visionary" before Bronson Reed sent things in a different direction. If Bully Ray is correct and WWE are dead-set on Punk vs. Rollins being a WrestleMania match (as it was supposed to be this year before Punk's injury) that could explain the sudden appearance of Reed and a massive roadblock in Rollins' march to Mania. It's also notable that Punk and McIntyre are continuing their program, presumably with an eye toward WWE's next premium live event, Bad Blood — the anniversary of the original Hell in a Cell.

