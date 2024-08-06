Joe Gacy Featured In Final Wyatt Sicks Video Prior To Main Event Debut On WWE Raw

Before the start of "WWE Raw," WWE posted a video to social media about The Wyatt Family debuting 11 years ago today in Baltimore, Maryland. Tonight in Baltimore, The Wyatt Sicks made their in-ring debut, and the video aired during the show as well.

In the video, Joe Gacy was seen sitting on the floor in the corner of the room, with his back to the camera. The piano chords that signal The Wyatts played until Uncle Howdy said, "They thought that they could control you. They locked you away. But I saw through their lies. Open your heart to the man in the woods. And now, we'll make them all pay. For their sins." The camera then cut to Gacy, who was looking directly at the camera and shouted in a distorted voice, "Let us in." Gacy was shown wearing the Huskus mask. Instead of the usual jump scare to close the video, the bird symbol was shown.

Since the Wyatt Sicks revealed the members that make up the group, Abby The Witch has delivered a VHS video to Pat McAfee. Each VHS had a little background, with Bo Dallas speaking with Uncle Howdy about losing his brother and why the Wyatt Sicks are together in the first few videos.

Erick Rowan, now portraying the Ramblin' Rabbit gimmick, was the next person fans heard from. Besides Dallas, he is the one with the longest connection to the late Bray Wyatt. He spoke of losing both Wyatt and Brodie Lee/Luke Harper and being lost after their deaths. Abby The Witch didn't speak, but Uncle Howdy spoke about how "they" lied to her and watched her suffer, after which she danced with Howdy.

Last week, we learned a little more about Dexter Lumis, who now has a large X on his forehead and sports dreadlocks. Much like Abby, Lumis rarely spoke. Uncle Howdy referenced both Mercy and Buzzards as Lumis has made Mercy the Buzzard come to life. Lumis uttered a singular phrase, "Run!"