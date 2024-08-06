Photo: Finn Balor Shares Pic Of New Incarnation Of Judgment Day: 'No Egos No Leaders'

This past Saturday at SummerSlam, Finn Balor turned on Damian Priest in his World Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER, costing him the title after interfering in the bout and helping "The Ring General" reach the ropes when he was down for the pin. Balor revealed last night on "WWE Raw" the reasoning for his betrayal, stating he had grown tired of Priest thinking he was the leader of The Judgment Day, when he originally promised every member would be viewed as an equal. Balor has now taken to social media to share a photo of the newest version of The Judgment Day, while also referring back to his previous statement towards why he betrayed Priest. "No Egos, No Leaders."

After Balor unveiled his reasoning for turning on Priest, JD McDonagh would take on the former World Heavyweight Champion later in the show, only for Balor to interfere in the match to attack Priest. Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito also engaged in the beatdown on "The Punisher" until Rhea Ripley would rush down to the ring and help Priest defend himself against his former faction.

The next opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship has already been determined, as Randy Orton surprisingly appeared on "Raw" last night to challenge GUNTHER for the title at Bash in Berlin. He felt he had earned a rematch against the former Intercontinental Champion after their King of the Ring final ended in controversial fashion, as Orton had been pinned and lost the match despite both his shoulders not being down.

