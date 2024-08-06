WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Expresses Surprise At Roman Reigns' SummerSlam Return

There were betrayals, title changes, and more interference than an average NHL hockey game this past Saturday at SummerSlam. But all of it paled in comparison to the final few minutes of the PLE, which saw the return of Roman Reigns for the first time since he dropped the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Alas, Reigns wasn't seeking revenge against Rhodes on this occasion, but was instead there to help him retain the title against Solo Sikoa, with Reigns hitting a Superman Punch on Sikoa, the man who had taken over the Bloodline in Reigns' absence.

Reigns' return not only got the loudest ovation of the night, but was something fans simultaneously saw coming and didn't see coming. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T can be counted among those who felt one of those emotions, revealing on the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast that he was surprised to see Reigns. In fact, Booker was so surprised that he honestly felt Reigns could've taken a few more weeks off before returning.

"I loved it, but I thought it was a little premature, man," Booker said. "I thought Roman could've used a couple more weeks off...I didn't expect it. It was totally unexpected for me. I did not see it coming. It was a pleasant surprise though, seeing Roman back in the fold. Now Roman's playing a different role, the fans are cheering for him. That's a little bit different. I want to see how it plays out. But I was excited."

