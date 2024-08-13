Michin Reaches Out To Injured WWE Star: 'I Think We Should Go After Those Tag Titles'

After the August 12 "WWE Raw," in which a number one contenders' match for the Women's Tag Team Championship ended in a draw, Michin shared her thoughts on who those next challengers should be. The former TNA Knockouts Champion has put forth her intriguing proposal on X, tagging fellow star Shotzi, who's been sidelined since February with an injury. "Hey [Shotzi] whenever you 100%, I think we should go after those tag titles," Michin's post said. Shotzi has not replied as of this writing.

Hey @ShotziWWE whenever you 100%, I think we should go after those tag titles... #wweraw — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) August 13, 2024

Shotzi is currently recuperating from a torn ACL sustained in a match against then-NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. In late May, she posted a health update on Instagram saying she had been receiving stem cell treatment, and also resting an injured back. "In Mexico to finally get the stem cells I have been wanting since I hurt my back 2 and 1/2 years ago! Realizing that my knee injury is giving me the opportunity to finally heal my back has been a huge silver lining," her post said. The timetable for her recovery was expected to take around nine months, which would put her in line for a potential 2025 Royal Rumble return.

Shotzi is no stranger to tag team gold, having won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Ember Moon in 2021. The NXT Women's Tag Team Championship has since been retired, however, as part of a unification with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. As for Michin, she has not been seen on WWE programming since the July 19 "WWE SmackDown," where she pinned Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton. No word on whether the former Mia Yim is dealing with an injury herself, or if there's simply been a lack of creative for her character.